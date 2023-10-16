Nashville Airport sets new daily record for travelers during fall break

BNA said the airport had more than 67,000 passengers move through security and depart from Nashville.
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville International Airport set a new record over the mid-October weekend.

From Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, BNA said the airport had more than 67,000 passengers move through security and depart from Nashville.

On Sunday specifically, BNA had its busiest day with more than 43,000 departing passengers, which is a new daily record.

Recently, the airport launched a new feature helping travelers get to and from BNA. The airport’s new text alert feature helps keep travelers informed on traffic at the airport, along with alternate routes available.

“SIGN UP NOW for our newest feature - BNA text alerts! These alerts will keep travelers informed on traffic at BNA and alternate routes available. Link to sign up: https://bit.ly/3PV6bUT,” BNA said on X.

The airport launched this feature as it deals with an influx of travelers for the fall break season.

“Nashville International Airport is gearing up for its busiest travel period of the year, the Fall Break season. BNA anticipates a significant surge in passenger traffic in the upcoming weeks, with the peak days being October 8, October 15, and October 22,” BNA said.

