MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to young girl at Target, police say

Nic Woodley, the director of player personnel for the university’s football team, was charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest.
Nic Woodley
Nic Woodley(MTSU)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Middle Tennessee State University football staffer was arrested Sunday after police say he exposed himself to a young girl at Target.

Nic Woodley, the director of player personnel for the university’s football team, was charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

The Murfreesboro Police Department responded to the Target on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro on Sunday afternoon in regard to an indecent exposure incident. The victim told police Woodley complimented her outfit before moving a basket away from his groin, exposing his genitals, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said when they responded to Target to investigate, Woodley avoided them and tried to get away, leading to the resisting arrest charge.

MTSU Athletic Director Chris Massaro told WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek that Woodley has been suspended due to the incident.

“Nic Woodley has been suspended as we continue gathering information on the incident,” Massaro said in a statement. “We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

