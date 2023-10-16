Michigan man charged with attempted rape of a child in Tennessee, sheriff’s office says

“Additional charges are expected,” the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police LIghts
Police LIghts(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Michigan man is facing several charges, including attempted rape of a child, in Henry County following his arrest over the weekend, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 14, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person and car in the county.

They found an unoccupied white Lincoln with Michigan registration on the side of the road in a ditch. Shortly after, deputies began searching houses due to this vehicle being out of place, HCSO said.

Deputies spotted a man, 21-year-old Shaker Alagrai, crawling out of the window of a home and took him into custody. The sheriff’s office said they found Alagrai, of Coldwater, Michigan, and a girl (who’s under the age of 13) who lived in the home had been communicating through social media.

He allegedly traveled to Henry County to meet with the girl and entered the home without the parent’s consent, the sheriff’s office said. Alagrai is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated burglary. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond pending arraignment in Henry County General Sessions Court on Tuesday.

“The investigation is ongoing with assistance of the Department of Children Services and the Henry County Office of the Carl Perkins Child Advocacy Center,” HCSO said. “Additional charges are expected.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
'Free Palestinian' protest in Downtown Nashville
Nashville rally planned to show support for Palestinians
Teen shot during botched scooter sale
Teen shot while meeting someone to sell scooter in Madison, police say
Photo of teen who was shot in the head
‘I assumed he was dead’: Family witnesses Madison teen shot in head

Latest News

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton to headline Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime show
Metro Nashville Police (FILE)
Fairview man dies after crash on Highway 100, police say
FILE
Atlanta man run over, killed at Nashville liquor store
Nic Woodley
MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to young girl at Target, police say