Michigan man charged with attempted rape of a child in Tennessee, sheriff’s office says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Michigan man is facing several charges, including attempted rape of a child, in Henry County following his arrest over the weekend, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 14, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person and car in the county.

They found an unoccupied white Lincoln with Michigan registration on the side of the road in a ditch. Shortly after, deputies began searching houses due to this vehicle being out of place, HCSO said.

Deputies spotted a man, 21-year-old Shaker Alagrai, crawling out of the window of a home and took him into custody. The sheriff’s office said they found Alagrai, of Coldwater, Michigan, and a girl (who’s under the age of 13) who lived in the home had been communicating through social media.

He allegedly traveled to Henry County to meet with the girl and entered the home without the parent’s consent, the sheriff’s office said. Alagrai is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated burglary. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond pending arraignment in Henry County General Sessions Court on Tuesday.

“The investigation is ongoing with assistance of the Department of Children Services and the Henry County Office of the Carl Perkins Child Advocacy Center,” HCSO said. “Additional charges are expected.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.