Man not wearing seat belt dies after crashing into tree in Donelson

Police added that speeding appeared to be a contributing factor.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Saturday evening, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Gage Richard Scragg, 21 was driving west near the 2300 block of Lebanon Pike at 11:45 p.m. when he lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree. Police said Scragg died at the scene.

Police added that speeding appeared to be a contributing factor. Scragg also wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

