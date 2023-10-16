Man not wearing seat belt dies after crashing into tree in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Saturday evening, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Gage Richard Scragg, 21 was driving west near the 2300 block of Lebanon Pike at 11:45 p.m. when he lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree. Police said Scragg died at the scene.

Police added that speeding appeared to be a contributing factor. Scragg also wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

