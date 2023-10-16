Man gets minor injuries after driving off bridge, flipping in Greenbrier

Officials told SBN the driver was fortunate due to the mechanics of the crash.
Rollover crash in Greenbrier
Rollover crash in Greenbrier(Smokey Barn News)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man had minor injuries after he drove off a bridge and flipped in Greenbrier, according to Smokey Barn News (SBN).

The crash happened on Distillery Road at Long Branch Road at the bridge around 5:30 p.m.

“I heard the brakes, skidding and boom,” one neighbor said.

One man was inside the vehicle during the crash and was trapped until first responders rescued him. SBN said the man only had minor injuries but was taken to a local hospital.

The crash slowed traffic for about three hours while the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated.

The vehicle was removed from the creek. SBN said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

