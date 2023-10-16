Kentucky man facing possession of child porn, meth charges

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - A Kentucky man is facing charges of possessing child pornography and methamphetamine following an extensive investigation by the Scottsville Police Department.

Police said on Sept. 28, law enforcement was made aware by Homeland Security that a computer downloaded child porn. That computer was seized from Ted Conner during a search warrant.

Nearly a month later, on Oct. 16, another search warrant was served at Conner’s home. Officers found and took him into custody.

