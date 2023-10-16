First Smoky Mountain snowfall of the fall season

Several inches of snow were reported at the summit of Mt. LeConte between Sunday night and Monday.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mt. LeConte, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Mt. LeConte Lodge saw its first snowfall of the fall season this week.

Several inches of snow fell on Mt. LeConte for the first time this season.
Several inches of snow fell on Mt. LeConte for the first time this season.(LeConte Lodge)

Early Monday morning, temperatures dropped as low as 26 degrees on the top of Mt. LeConte. These cold temperatures allowed a transition from sleet to several inches of snow.

LeConte Lodge Updates

A disturbance bringing upper-level winds out of the Northwest is to blame for the snow. The cool, moisture-filled air banks up against the Appalachian Mountains and is forced upward. This forces air to rise, creating clouds that can squeeze out either rain or snow.

In this case, with temperatures in the 20s, it was snow.

As air is forced up a mountains, the air cools and condenses forming clouds that can squeeze...
As air is forced up a mountains, the air cools and condenses forming clouds that can squeeze out rain or snow.(wsmv)

Northwest flow events are known to produce snow in the Tennessee and North Carolina mountains this time of the year.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nic Woodley
MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to teen at Target, police say
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
Verizon service restored in Nashville after hours-long outage
Photo of teen who was shot in the head
‘I assumed he was dead’: Family witnesses Madison teen shot in head
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit

Latest News

Handcuffs
Arrest report details child abuse charges against TN childcare director after child found locked in room ‘covered in feces’
Smyrna police searching for man who allegedly exposed himself at Family Dollar
Smyrna police search for man who allegedly exposed himself at Family Dollar
Dogs removed from Bellevue home, charges being pursued in animal abuse investigation
Dogs removed from Bellevue home, charges being pursued in animal abuse investigation
Appellate attorney Paul Krog speaks at hearing over Covenant School shooter's writings
Open arguments heard at hearing over Covenant School shooter's writings
Metro Nashville Government representative Lora Fox speaks at hearing over Covenant School...
Opening arguments heard at hearing over Covenant School shooter's writings