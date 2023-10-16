First Alert Forecast: Warming up this week

Some showers return late week
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a cloudy start to the week, sunshine returns Tuesday. Temperatures will start to climb mid-week. Rain returns late week.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

This evening, cloudy and cool. Chillier weather will develop overnight with some cloud breaks. A few areas of fog will be possible by sunrise where clouds break. The low will dip to the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will turn brighter and milder, but temperatures will still be below average -- in the 60s by mid afternoon.

Temperatures will generally stay below average for the next several days.
Temperatures will generally stay below average for the next several days.(wsmv)

MID-WEEK WARM-UP:

Wednesday should be the nicest day this week. We’ll have sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

Then, more rain showers will move in for Thursday with a few isolated thunderstorms Thursday night. The high will be in the low 70s.

THIS WEEKEND:

This weekend generally looks dry, although there could be a passing shower or two on Saturday, especially northeast of Nashville.

Overall, it’ll be partly cloudy and cooler, but not overly cool. We’ll have lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

