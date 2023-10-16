First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather continues

Another round of rain by late week
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Monday full of clouds and a passing shower or some pockets of drizzle through this afternoon. Having an umbrella handy would be useful today but not everyone is going to have to use it. It will be a cool afternoon with temperatures stalling out in the 50s once again.

Clouds hang around tonight with lows in the mid 40s.

We’ll get some clearing back during the day tomorrow, but we won’t totally lose the cloud cover. It will be a warmer afternoon with temperatures back in the lower to mid 60s.

More sunshine is on tap for our Wednesday with highs back in the lower 70s.

Another cold front approaches the Mid State Thursday and increases the clouds again and brings in a few isolated rain showers later in the day.

More showers and even a thunderstorm Thursday night and into the first half of our Friday as the front pushes through.

Temperatures on Friday drop back into the 60s as the front passes.

We’ll dry out for the weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

“”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
'Free Palestinian' protest in Downtown Nashville
Nashville rally planned to show support for Palestinians
Teen shot during botched scooter sale
Teen shot while meeting someone to sell scooter in Madison, police say
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: Much colder for the next few days

Latest News

Monday morning weather update
Mostly cloudy skies, a few showers, and highs in the 50s can be expected on Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and cool start to the week
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update
wsmv first alert forecast
Sunday morning First Alert forecast