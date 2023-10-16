First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Monday full of clouds and a passing shower or some pockets of drizzle through this afternoon. Having an umbrella handy would be useful today but not everyone is going to have to use it. It will be a cool afternoon with temperatures stalling out in the 50s once again.

Clouds hang around tonight with lows in the mid 40s.

We’ll get some clearing back during the day tomorrow, but we won’t totally lose the cloud cover. It will be a warmer afternoon with temperatures back in the lower to mid 60s.

More sunshine is on tap for our Wednesday with highs back in the lower 70s.

Another cold front approaches the Mid State Thursday and increases the clouds again and brings in a few isolated rain showers later in the day.

More showers and even a thunderstorm Thursday night and into the first half of our Friday as the front pushes through.

Temperatures on Friday drop back into the 60s as the front passes.

We’ll dry out for the weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

