First Alert Forecast: Chilly Monday with a few showers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunshine will return on Tuesday to pave the way for moderating temperatures.

THIS WEEK:

This afternoon will remain mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. We’ll have a occasional sprinkles and light showers in some areas. Temperatures will top off in the 50s.

Chillier weather will develop overnight with breaking clouds. A few areas of fog will be possible by sunrise where clouds break.

Tomorrow will turn brighter and milder, but temperatures will still be below average -- in the 60s by mid afternoon.

Wednesday should be the nicest day this week. We’ll have sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

Then, more rain showers will move in for Thursday and Friday.

THIS WEEKEND:

This weekend generally looks dry, although there could be a passing shower or two on Saturday, especially northeast of Nashville.

Overall, it’ll be partly cloudy and cooler, but not overly cool. We’ll have lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

