First Alert Forecast: Chilly Monday with a few showers

It’ll feel like autumn through all of this week.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunshine will return on Tuesday to pave the way for moderating temperatures.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THIS WEEK:

This afternoon will remain mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. We’ll have a occasional sprinkles and light showers in some areas. Temperatures will top off in the 50s.

Chillier weather will develop overnight with breaking clouds. A few areas of fog will be possible by sunrise where clouds break.

Tomorrow will turn brighter and milder, but temperatures will still be below average -- in the 60s by mid afternoon.

Wednesday should be the nicest day this week. We’ll have sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

Then, more rain showers will move in for Thursday and Friday.

Sunshine & warmer weather will return by Wednesday.
Sunshine & warmer weather will return by Wednesday.(WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

This weekend generally looks dry, although there could be a passing shower or two on Saturday, especially northeast of Nashville.

Overall, it’ll be partly cloudy and cooler, but not overly cool. We’ll have lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
'Free Palestinian' protest in Downtown Nashville
Nashville rally planned to show support for Palestinians
Teen shot during botched scooter sale
Teen shot while meeting someone to sell scooter in Madison, police say
Photo of teen who was shot in the head
‘I assumed he was dead’: Family witnesses Madison teen shot in head

Latest News

Monday morning weather update
Clouds and drizzle
First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather continues
Mostly cloudy skies, a few showers, and highs in the 50s can be expected on Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and cool start to the week
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update