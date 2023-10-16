Fairview man dies after crash on Highway 100, police say

He died at the scene of the crash.
Metro Nashville Police (FILE)
Metro Nashville Police (FILE)(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have identified the man killed in Sunday night’s single-vehicle crash on Highway 100.

Horace Taylor Jr., 61, of Fairview, died after the crash near South Harpeth Road, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said Taylor was driving his 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck on Hwy. 100 when, for reasons unknown, he veered into the southbound lane and off the road into a wooded area. He died at the scene of the crash.

There was no evidence of impairment, according to police. Taylor was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

