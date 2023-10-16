Dolly Parton to headline Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime show

ARLINGTON, Texas (WSMV) - The Dallas Cowboys announced country music icon Dolly Parton will perform at the team’s Thanksgiving Day game next month.

The annual halftime show for the Cowboys’ festive game serves as the opening act for The Salvation Army and its Red Kettle Kickoff fundraising campaign. Parton will join the long list of global entertainers who have previously headlined the show, including Reba McEntire, Sheryl Crow, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, and Kenny Chesney.

Parton will perform at AT&T Stadium as the Cowboys kick off against Washington on Nov. 23.

