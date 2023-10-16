Dolly Parton to headline Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime show

The country music icon will perform at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 23.
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton(WIBW)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (WSMV) - The Dallas Cowboys announced country music icon Dolly Parton will perform at the team’s Thanksgiving Day game next month.

The annual halftime show for the Cowboys’ festive game serves as the opening act for The Salvation Army and its Red Kettle Kickoff fundraising campaign. Parton will join the long list of global entertainers who have previously headlined the show, including Reba McEntire, Sheryl Crow, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, and Kenny Chesney.

Parton will perform at AT&T Stadium as the Cowboys kick off against Washington on Nov. 23.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
'Free Palestinian' protest in Downtown Nashville
Nashville rally planned to show support for Palestinians
Teen shot during botched scooter sale
Teen shot while meeting someone to sell scooter in Madison, police say
Photo of teen who was shot in the head
‘I assumed he was dead’: Family witnesses Madison teen shot in head

Latest News

Police LIghts
Michigan man charged with attempted rape of a child in Tennessee, sheriff’s office says
Metro Nashville Police (FILE)
Fairview man dies after crash on Highway 100, police say
FILE
Atlanta man run over, killed at Nashville liquor store
Nic Woodley
MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to young girl at Target, police say