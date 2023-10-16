Dogs removed from Bellevue home, charges being pursued in animal abuse investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation into alleged animal abuse has led to the removal of two dogs from a Bellevue home last week and charges being pursued, according to a spokesperson with the Metro Public Health Department (MPHD).

He said that officers with the Animal Control team removed the dogs from the home on Oct. 9 after receiving a report from the community.

Officers were initially unable to contact the owner, so an officer spoke with the leasing office at Bellevue West Apartments, who let them into the unit. The two dogs that were removed were taken in for emergency veterinarian care.

The dogs are now in foster care with one of Metro’s rescue partners. The MPHD submitted evidence to the ADA, who are now pursuing charges.

This is a developing story.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.