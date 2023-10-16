Atlanta man run over, killed at Nashville liquor store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have released the identity of the man who was run over and killed at a Nashville liquor store Thursday night.

Darrell Walker, 47, of Atlanta, has been identified as the man who died after a fistfight led to him being run over by an SUV on Buchanan Street at Northwest Liquors, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said 50-year-old Perry Shannon was inside Northwest Liquors on Buchanan Street when he was approached by a shirtless man who reportedly initiated a confrontation.

Shannon left the store and got into his Chevrolet Equinox when the shirtless man approved his SUV. Police said the man began punching Shannon, and a second man, Walker, attempted to intervene.

Walker was knocked to the ground by one of the shirtless man’s punches and was lying in the parking lot when Shannon attempted to back out to leave with the shirtless man hanging onto his SUV. In doing so, Shannon ran over Walker, police said.

The unidentified shirtless man let go of the SUV and fled the scene. Detectives are working to identify him with charges anticipated. Police said Shannon left the scene but later returned.

Walker was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

Shannon had an unrelated outstanding warrant, police said. He was taken into custody and charged with driving on a revoked license and not having insurance.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.