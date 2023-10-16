2 arrested after allegedly posting school threat on social media in Maury County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) said two people were arrested after posting a school threat on Snapchat.

MCSD investigated the social media post on Sunday evening.

“Thanks to the quick work of our patrol division we were able to identify and locate the 2 individuals that are responsible for the social media post,” MCSD said in a Facebook post. “They have been taken into custody.”

