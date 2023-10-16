2 arrested after allegedly posting school threat on social media in Maury County

The two were arrested for allegedly posting the threat on Snapchat.
Shot of police lights.
Shot of police lights.(KTIV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) said two people were arrested after posting a school threat on Snapchat.

MCSD investigated the social media post on Sunday evening.

“Thanks to the quick work of our patrol division we were able to identify and locate the 2 individuals that are responsible for the social media post,” MCSD said in a Facebook post. “They have been taken into custody.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen shot during botched scooter sale
Teen shot while meeting someone to sell scooter in Madison, police say
Metro Nashville Police car
Fistfight led to man being run over, killed by SUV at Nashville liquor store
'Free Palestinian' protest in Downtown Nashville
Nashville rally planned to show support for Palestinians
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Viewers use special glasses to watch from San Antonio, as the moon moves in front of the sun...
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas, bringing with it cheers and shouts of joy

Latest News

Rollover crash in Greenbrier
Man gets minor injuries after driving off bridge, flipping in Greenbrier
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man not wearing seat belt dies after crashing into tree in Donelson
Janae Edmondson walks at Smyrna game
Janae Edmondson walks without crutches at school football game
Janae Edmondson walks at Smyrna game
Janae Edmondson walks at Smyrna game