2 arrested after allegedly posting school threat on social media in Maury County
The two were arrested for allegedly posting the threat on Snapchat.
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) said two people were arrested after posting a school threat on Snapchat.
MCSD investigated the social media post on Sunday evening.
“Thanks to the quick work of our patrol division we were able to identify and locate the 2 individuals that are responsible for the social media post,” MCSD said in a Facebook post. “They have been taken into custody.”
