Janae Edmondson walks without crutches at school football game

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Attendees at the Smyrna High School football game experienced a special moment after witnessing Janae Edmondson take some of her first steps without crutches.

Edmondson was surrounded by family and friends as well as her volleyball teammates as she walked in front of the stands of cheering fans.

The college freshman lost both of her legs when a car crashed into her in St. Louis in February of this year. Since then, she has been on the road to recovery.

Edmondson signed with MTSU to play volleyball. She originally planned to attend the University of Tennessee Southern on a scholarship before the crash.

In July, we got a first look at Edmondson with her new set of prosthetics.

