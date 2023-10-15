First Alert Forecast: Much colder for the next few days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Noticeably cooler air takes over the MidState for the next few days with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.

We close out the weekend on a colder note. Highs this afternoon will only make it to the upper 50s. It’s also going to be a very cloudy, overcast day. We could see a few areas of light drizzle today, too. The breeze will also make it feel even colder. Expect wind speeds to come in from the North around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, temperatures fall to the 40s.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Temperatures will only top out in the 50s today. (none)

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Monday will be almost a repeat of today-- cloudy and cool. A warm-up begins by the middle of the week.

Tuesday will be sunnier and slightly warmer in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures climb back into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be a bit warmer in the 50s. Both days will be mostly sunny, but a few rain showers move back in Thursday night into Friday.

The first half of Friday will produce some rain showers, but the afternoon looks drier. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Sunshine returns for the weekend with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.