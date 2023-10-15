First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and cool start to the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cooler weather will linger into the early parts of next week

Mostly cloudy skies, a few showers, and highs in the 50s can be expected on Monday. (WSMV)

Overnight, clouds will dominate the skies. Those clouds linger into Monday, with a few morning showers expected especially for areas east of I-65. With the clouds around, highs will only be in the middle and upper 50s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with low to mid 60s.

Warmer 70s make a return on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday is mostly sunny, but Thursday will feature showers at times, especially late in the day and overnight.

Scattered showers can be expected on Friday as a cold front moves through the Mid State. Highs will drop back into the 60s and will stay there through next weekend.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds while Sunday will be a day with plenty of sunshine.

