Empty vehicle found crashed into Springfield building

The driver of the SUV was nowhere to be found.
Springfield crash
Springfield crash(Smokey Barn News)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle was found driverless and heavily damaged after crashing into a building in downtown Springfield this weekend, Smokey Barn News reports.

Crews were called to Main Street at 7th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The SUV’s driver presumably fled the scene on foot, according to SBN, as they were nowhere to be found at the crash scene.

SBN reports the building only saw minor damage. The cause of the crash is unknown, and the driver has not yet been identified or located.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Nashville Police car
Fistfight led to man being run over, killed by SUV at Nashville liquor store
Viewers use special glasses to watch from San Antonio, as the moon moves in front of the sun...
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas, bringing with it cheers and shouts of joy
Teen shot during botched scooter sale
Teen shot while meeting someone to sell scooter in Madison, police say
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Metro Nashville Police said Kevin Joel Castro-Garcia has been charged in the shooting death of...
Man deported twice charged with second Nashville murder in a week

Latest News

Convicted felon arrested for armed robbery
Convicted felon on probation faces slew of new charges
Convicted felon arrested for armed robbery
Convicted felon arrested for armed robbery
Teen shot during botched scooter sale
Teen shot while meeting someone to sell scooter in Madison, police say
Teen shot during botched scooter sale
Teen shot during botched scooter sale