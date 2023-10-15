Empty vehicle found crashed into Springfield building

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle was found driverless and heavily damaged after crashing into a building in downtown Springfield this weekend, Smokey Barn News reports.

Crews were called to Main Street at 7th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The SUV’s driver presumably fled the scene on foot, according to SBN, as they were nowhere to be found at the crash scene.

SBN reports the building only saw minor damage. The cause of the crash is unknown, and the driver has not yet been identified or located.

