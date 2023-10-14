WVLT’s Alan Williams, wife back home after being stuck in Israel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT’s Alan Williams and his wife are back in Knoxville after traveling through Israel during the deadly Hamas attacks.

Williams’ flight to Cairo took off at around 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. They landed in Tennessee at around 2:45 p.m.

It’s been a long journey for Williams and the other East Tennesseans who were in Israel when the war broke out during their mission trip with First Baptist Trip.

The group initially heard explosions in Jerusalem one week ago on Oct. 7.

“This morning I was having coffee and I heard a loud explosion but it kind of sounded like a construction site to me,” Williams explained at the time. “But then a server came up to me and told me that I needed to get in a safe place.”

The group continued their travels but soon realized the country was not the same.

“We visited Bethlehem, that’s the sight of the church of the Nativity, which is Christ’s birth,” Williams said at the time. “We were going to make a turn, that turn was blocked because what looked like a crater of something, maybe it was a missile or rocket that went off.”

Soldiers were also blocking the road off, and the group said they witnessed several attacks.

“It was pretty scary, then we got back and just as soon as we arrived here in Jerusalem, the sirens all over the city went off, and then just a few minutes later there were three booms that went off,” Williams had said.

Moving out of the direct line of conflict set the group at ease when they moved into Nazareth. However, Williams and his group faced another hurdle: a flight home.

There were almost no flights coming out of Israel for several days.

“They’re not going to go directly to the United States. You’ll probably be diverted to a European city and then coming back to Atlanta or another city,” Williams said.

The group also split up, so not everyone in the initial 12 members of Williams’ mission group is landing on Saturday.

