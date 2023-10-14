Woman finds front porch, door covered in blood after North Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is dead after a shooting in North Nashville on Thursday night. Metro Nashville Police said 44-year-old Terran Frazier was shot twice and ran up to homes along Phillips Street and 14th Avenue North trying to get help as he was bleeding out.

Danielle was home alone when she heard Frazier breathing heavily on her front porch and then he started banging on her door. Her dog started barking and she thought the man was trying to break into her house. Instead of looking out the peephole, she called 911 and hid inside her home.

“Scared and worried, and just not really knowing what was going on,” Danielle said. “Being alone, I just really didn’t want to be by the door in case it wasn’t someone who was hurt, and it was someone trying to break into the house. I had two thoughts. If this person is hurt, they need help. If they are not hurt and are trying to break in, I need help.”

After about five minutes of knocking, Danielle said it went quiet and police showed up a short time later. When she opened the door, she found a giant pool of blood on her porch and across her door.

“It just broke my heart opening the door and seeing the handprints and just not being able to help,” Danielle said. “Feeling guilty for not being able to help in the moment.”

Officers found Frazier a short distance away collapsed on the sidewalk in front of another house. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Sean Heggem had just gotten into town on a weekend trip from California with his wife and friends after the shooting happened. Their rideshare driver pulled up to their vacation rental along Phillips Street when they saw what they thought was a homeless man stumbling down the road.

Heggem said Frazier came over to their car and started banging on the window asking for help. They quickly noticed he was shot and called 911 too.

“Kind of shocking to see that,” Heggem said. “Having another human being affectively bleeding out. You show up and it’s like, It’s a heck of a welcoming to Nashville.’”

There was a trail of blood down the sidewalk in front of their vacation rental. Police blocked off the entire area and searched for evidence.

Danielle hired a cleaning crew to take care of the blood that covered her front porch as she tried to figure out why Frazier spent so much time at her house. She thinks he came there because it was very close to where the shooting happened.

“I don’t know if it’s because we leave the porch light on or because the house is yellow,” Danielle said.

Metro Nashville Police said detectives are working active leads searching for who shot Frazier.

