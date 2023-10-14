Teen shot while meeting someone to sell scooter in Madison, police say

Police said the victim was shot after pepper spraying the suspect.
police lights
police lights(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager was shot in Madison while attempting to meet up with someone to sell a scooter, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the 19-year-old was meeting someone Friday night in the 300 block of East Webster Street. Witnesses told police the teenager pepper sprayed the suspect, for reasons unknown, and the suspect shot him once. The shot victim fled to his vehicle and left the scene in a dark-colored Nissan Altima.

The victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

MNPD said the shooting suspect was described as a middle-aged Black man.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

