Several Middle Tennessee agencies have devices to prevent ambulance theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After two Nashville Fire ambulances were stolen on the same day, WSMV 4 Investigates began asking questions about how to prevent it from happening again.

Both of the ambulances were running when they were stolen. It is a common practice to make sure the medical equipment on the ambulance is running properly, and that the victims who end up in the back don’t experience extreme temperatures. However, it also leaves an opportunity for theft.

Metro Council members had some pointed questions for the Nashville Fire Department after two unlocked ambulances were recently stolen within an hour of each other. “Do you all lock the doors,” council member Delishia Porterfield asked during a recent meeting.

“We do now,” NFD Deputy Director of EMS Operations Fred Smith said.

At the time, Smith said they were taking steps to keep it from happening again. “We have reached out to other services across our region, and there are some pretty neat little devices that we can put on our ambulances that we are investigating now,” Smith said.

One agency they’ve talked to is Rutherford County EMS, who told WSMV 4 they have had anti-theft devices installed on all their ambulances for several years. We wanted to know who else in Middle Tennessee has similar preventative measures, so we contacted several local agencies.

Williamson Health told us all of their ambulances have anti-theft devices that shut off the engine if someone touches the brakes without the keys inserted. Sumner EMS has a similar system. If the doors are left unlocked by accident, once the break is touched, the engine shuts off and the ambulance is inoperable.

In Wilson County, none of their ambulances have anti-theft devices installed. They told us they do have a way to lock the majority of their vehicles while they are still running.

NFD said while they don’t have any devices installed now, there are anti-theft components included from the manufacturer in their vehicles.

