Safety concerns raised after 11-year-old hit in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 11-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a car in Thursday afternoon. The accident has renewed calls for additional safety measures.

“I would like to see it care of, it’s just simple as that,” a Clarksville resident told WSMV4.

Clarksville Police said he was hit while walking across Tiny Town Road, which resulted in the roadway being closed for a few hours. He went by helicopter to a Nashville hospital for care.

As for driver, they are not expected to face charges, according to police.

This accident comes a couple weeks after Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts addressed pedestrian safety and how it pertains to students.

“Right now, some of the children are having to walk in the ditch line or on the side of the road to get to school,” Pitts said. “The school is doing a good job at providing bus service, nevertheless, we want to give them a safe path.”

Currently, multiple road and sidewalk projects are underway across Clarksville, which includes Tiny Town Road. Leaders are In the design phase for that area which would include a 10-foot multi-use path.

In the meantime, residents said an increased presence from law enforcement could go a long way, which they claim to already be doing already on major roadways.

“There’s got to be more enforcement, there’s just gotta be cause we need to take care our little guys, 11 years old — that’s unacceptable,” a resident said.

The 11-year-old is expected to be released from the hospital soon. Clarksville Police is requesting anyone with information or footage pertaining to the accident to contact them at 931-648-0656, ext. 5565.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.