Safety concerns raised after 11-year-old hit in Clarksville

The accident has renewed calls for additional safety measures as the boy recovers.
An 11-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a car in Clarksville on Thursday. The accident has renewed calls for additional safety measures.
By Jordan James
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 11-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a car in Thursday afternoon. The accident has renewed calls for additional safety measures.

“I would like to see it care of, it’s just simple as that,” a Clarksville resident told WSMV4.

Clarksville Police said he was hit while walking across Tiny Town Road, which resulted in the roadway being closed for a few hours. He went by helicopter to a Nashville hospital for care.

As for driver, they are not expected to face charges, according to police.

This accident comes a couple weeks after Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts addressed pedestrian safety and how it pertains to students.

“Right now, some of the children are having to walk in the ditch line or on the side of the road to get to school,” Pitts said. “The school is doing a good job at providing bus service, nevertheless, we want to give them a safe path.”

Related Stories
11-year-old hit by car in Clarksville, flown to Nashville hospital

Currently, multiple road and sidewalk projects are underway across Clarksville, which includes Tiny Town Road. Leaders are In the design phase for that area which would include a 10-foot multi-use path.

In the meantime, residents said an increased presence from law enforcement could go a long way, which they claim to already be doing already on major roadways.

“There’s got to be more enforcement, there’s just gotta be cause we need to take care our little guys, 11 years old — that’s unacceptable,” a resident said.

The 11-year-old is expected to be released from the hospital soon. Clarksville Police is requesting anyone with information or footage pertaining to the accident to contact them at 931-648-0656, ext. 5565.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Nashville homeowners out thousands of dollars after contractor disappears from jobs
Nashville homeowners out thousands of dollars after contractor disappears from jobs
Williamson County Sheriff's Office
1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Williamson Co.
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
A young girl was found wandering around Spring Hill on Wednesday.
Parents of girl spotted wandering in Spring Hill found

Latest News

Danielle found blood handprints covering her front door and porch after a shooting victim tried...
Woman finds front porch, door covered in blood after North Nashville murder
An 11-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a car in Clarksville on Thursday. The...
Clarksville community voices safety concerns
Construction began on a new elementary school in Wilson County on Friday.
New school to have new safety features
Metro Nashville Police said 44-year-old Terran Frazier was shot twice and ran up to homes along...
Man banged on doors after being shot