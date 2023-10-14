PHOTOS: Middle Tennesseans capture partial eclipse

In Middle Tennessee, the moon only eclipsed about half the sun.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Around 10:38 a.m. Central, people across the mid-state caught sight of the partial eclipse on Saturday.

Millions across the country saw the eclipse, but only a portion of the United States saw the “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun.

The “ring of fire,” otherwise known as an annular solar eclipse, is when the moon lines up precisely between Earth and the sun leaving the sun’s outer rim.

In Middle Tennessee, the moon only eclipsed about 52% of the sun.

Several photos have been sent to us by the Mid-State viewers:

Partial solar eclipse in Middle Tennessee
Partial solar eclipse in Middle Tennessee(Tim Newman)
Partial solar eclipse in Middle Tennessee
Partial solar eclipse in Middle Tennessee(Rebecca Donner)
Solar Eclipse in Gordonsville, TN.
Solar Eclipse in Gordonsville, TN.(Sara Davis)
Maximus watching the eclipse in Murfreesboro.
Maximus watching the eclipse in Murfreesboro.(Darryl Bouldin)
Solar Eclipse in Lebanon TN
Solar Eclipse in Lebanon TN(Submitted)
Eclipse near peak in Tullahoma, TN
Eclipse near peak in Tullahoma, TN(Billy Tiller)
