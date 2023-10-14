PHOTOS: Middle Tennesseans capture partial eclipse
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Around 10:38 a.m. Central, people across the mid-state caught sight of the partial eclipse on Saturday.
Millions across the country saw the eclipse, but only a portion of the United States saw the “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun.
The “ring of fire,” otherwise known as an annular solar eclipse, is when the moon lines up precisely between Earth and the sun leaving the sun’s outer rim.
In Middle Tennessee, the moon only eclipsed about 52% of the sun.
Several photos have been sent to us by the Mid-State viewers:
