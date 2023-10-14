Nashville rally planned to show support for Palestinians

The rallies and protests are being organized by ANSWER Coalition.
'Free Palestinian' protest in Downtown Nashville
'Free Palestinian' protest in Downtown Nashville(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across the United States have been holding protests and rallies to free the Palestinian people.

A Pro-Palestinian demonstration will be held at 801 Broadway in Downtown Nashville at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Nashville is one of 16 cities joining rallies across the U.S.

The rallies and protests are being organized through ANSWER coalition.

ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism) started as an effort to oppose the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003.

