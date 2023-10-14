Nashville Mall ramps up police, security presence after recent thefts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More added security measures are in place at the Mall at Green Hills after thieves targeted high-end stores recently.

Thieves have hit the mall more than once getting away with more than $50,000 of Gucci merchandise and $40,000 of merchandise from the Louis Vuitton store in September. And this month, thieves stole dozens of purses from Nordstrom.

“I think it’s a sad commentary on our society today that people are disregarding other people’s property the way they are,” said Lanie Cook, a mall shopper.

Mall shoppers told WSMV4 they were shocked to hear about the brazen thefts that’s occurred recently.

”I always viewed it as probably one of the safest mall in Nashville. I mean it’s an upscale mall. You never hear about any problems and you don’t expect to see stores robbed or people running inside and taking out stuff,” said Shawn Barnes, who shops at the mall sometimes.

The Mall at Green Hills general manager told WSMV4 that there’s nothing more important than safety and security of their customers and employees. They wouldn’t share specifics regarding security but did tell WSMV4 in light of recent incidents shoppers will see more police and mall security presence.

”I usually go in the middle of the day so I don’t think that much about it, but even then, if i knew somebody was robbing the store, they could easily rob customers, so it does concern me,” said Barnes.

Metro Nashville Police are looking for a woman who they say is the getaway driver from one of the group of thieves who got away with items from inside of the mall. So far only one person has been arrested.

