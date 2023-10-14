Mt. Juliet police search for suspects who ran from officer on I-40

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for two individuals who, they say, ran from an officer on Interstate 40 East near Mundy Park Saturday morning.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department said the suspects are a man, described as a white male with a tan multicolored shirt, and a woman, described as a white female with dark pants and red hair. The woman is reportedly wearing a backpack.

Police are searching for the man and woman in the area of Belinda Parkway and I-40 East from Mundy Park to Beckwith Road. Anyone who spots the suspects is asked to contact police.

