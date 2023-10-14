Mt. Juliet police search for suspects who ran from officer on I-40

Police said a man and woman ran from police Saturday morning.
Mt. Juliet Police
Mt. Juliet Police(Mt. Juliet Police)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for two individuals who, they say, ran from an officer on Interstate 40 East near Mundy Park Saturday morning.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department said the suspects are a man, described as a white male with a tan multicolored shirt, and a woman, described as a white female with dark pants and red hair. The woman is reportedly wearing a backpack.

Police are searching for the man and woman in the area of Belinda Parkway and I-40 East from Mundy Park to Beckwith Road. Anyone who spots the suspects is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Williamson County Sheriff's Office
1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Williamson Co.
Nashville homeowners out thousands of dollars after contractor disappears from jobs
Nashville homeowners out thousands of dollars after contractor disappears from jobs
Metro Nashville Police released the image of the suspect in a fatal shooting outside a market...
Police release surveillance image of 25th Avenue North fatal shooting suspect
Tennessee childcare center director charged in Kentucky after child found locked in room

Latest News

police lights
Teen shot while meeting someone to sell scooter in Madison, police say
Stolen ambulance in Nashville
Several Middle Tennessee agencies have devices to prevent ambulance theft
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on Rockglade Run in Antioch.
Juvenile shot in Antioch neighborhood
One person was reported transported from a shooting in Madison.
Shooting at Gibson Creek Apartments