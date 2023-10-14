Middle Tennesseans rally for freedom of Palestinians

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been happening around the world against Israel amid its war with Hamas, AP said.
'Free Palestinian' protest in Downtown Nashville
'Free Palestinian' protest in Downtown Nashville
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across the United States have been holding protests and rallies to free the Palestinian people.

On Saturday, a rally will be held in Downtown Nashville at 801 Broadway at 4:30 p.m.

Nashville is one of 16 cities joining in the rallies across the U.S.

The rallies and protests are being held through Answer Coalition.

According to the Associated Press, Pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been happening around the world against Israel amid its war with Hamas.

