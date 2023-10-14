Middle Tennesseans rally for freedom of Palestinians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across the United States have been holding protests and rallies to free the Palestinian people.

On Saturday, a rally will be held in Downtown Nashville at 801 Broadway at 4:30 p.m.

Nashville is one of 16 cities joining in the rallies across the U.S.

The rallies and protests are being held through Answer Coalition.

According to the Associated Press, Pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been happening around the world against Israel amid its war with Hamas.

