Middle Tennesseans rally for freedom of Palestinians
Pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been happening around the world against Israel amid its war with Hamas, AP said.
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across the United States have been holding protests and rallies to free the Palestinian people.
On Saturday, a rally will be held in Downtown Nashville at 801 Broadway at 4:30 p.m.
Nashville is one of 16 cities joining in the rallies across the U.S.
The rallies and protests are being held through Answer Coalition.
According to the Associated Press, Pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been happening around the world against Israel amid its war with Hamas.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.