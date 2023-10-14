Juvenile shot in Antioch neighborhood

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on in the 1500 block of Rockglade Run.
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on Rockglade Run in Antioch.
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on Rockglade Run in Antioch.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was shot in an Antioch neighborhood on Friday evening, Metro Nashville Police said.

The shooting was reported in the 1500 block of Rockglade Run at 10:10 p.m. Police said the juvenile had a critical injury.

A suspect is not in custody, according to police.

