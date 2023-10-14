First Alert Forecast: Feeling like fall this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Colder air settles in this weekend giving the MidState a cool fall feeling.

A nice afternoon expected today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows fall to around 50º. Sunday will be even colder with highs only reaching the upper 50s in the afternoon. It will be breezy both days. Sunday, there is a small chance of a stray shower, but most will stay dry all day.

Temperatures will be fitting for any fall activities this weekend. (none)

The cooler weather will linger into early next week. High temperatures stay in the upper 50s to low 60s Monday and Tuesday. Lows will be even colder in the 40s.

A gradual warm-up begins by the middle of the week. Temperatures climb back into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next chance of rain comes Thursday night into Friday morning. Expect scattered rain showers ahead of another cold front that will drop our temperatures again by next weekend.

