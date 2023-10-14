First Alert Forecast: Feeling like fall this weekend

Temperatures will be cooler than average.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Colder air settles in this weekend giving the MidState a cool fall feeling.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

A nice afternoon expected today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows fall to around 50º. Sunday will be even colder with highs only reaching the upper 50s in the afternoon. It will be breezy both days. Sunday, there is a small chance of a stray shower, but most will stay dry all day.

Temperatures will be fitting for any fall activities this weekend.
Temperatures will be fitting for any fall activities this weekend.(none)

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

The cooler weather will linger into early next week. High temperatures stay in the upper 50s to low 60s Monday and Tuesday. Lows will be even colder in the 40s.

A gradual warm-up begins by the middle of the week. Temperatures climb back into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next chance of rain comes Thursday night into Friday morning. Expect scattered rain showers ahead of another cold front that will drop our temperatures again by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Williamson County Sheriff's Office
1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Williamson Co.
Nashville homeowners out thousands of dollars after contractor disappears from jobs
Nashville homeowners out thousands of dollars after contractor disappears from jobs
Metro Nashville Police released the image of the suspect in a fatal shooting outside a market...
Police release surveillance image of 25th Avenue North fatal shooting suspect
Tennessee childcare center director charged in Kentucky after child found locked in room

Latest News

Temperatures will be below average this weekend and into next week. Lisa Spencer tells us what...
Friday evening First Alert forecast
Cooler temperatures take over for the weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Much cooler this weekend
Friday morning weather update
First Alert Forecast: Chilly Weekend Air Returns
Friday morning weather update
Friday morning weather update