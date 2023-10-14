First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and cool on Sunday

Clouds will dominate the sky keeping cooler temperatures in place
By Cruz Medina
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cloudy and cooler conditions will linger into Sunday with an isolated shower chance

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Generally cloudy skies and isolated showers are possible on Sunday.
Generally cloudy skies and isolated showers are possible on Sunday.(WSMV)

Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight and into Sunday. Isolated showers are also possible during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

It stays cool into next week. Monday is another mostly cloudy day with an isolated shower chance. Highs will be in the 50s again. Tuesday is slightly milder with highs in the 60s and a bit more sunshine.

Warmer temperatures will be in place Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 70 in many spots. A cold front could bring late-day showers on Thursday.

Thursday night into the first half of Friday will feature scattered showers. Temperatures as a result of the front will fall back into the 60s with some clearing by Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Williamson County Sheriff's Office
1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Williamson Co.
Nashville homeowners out thousands of dollars after contractor disappears from jobs
Nashville homeowners out thousands of dollars after contractor disappears from jobs
Metro Nashville Police released the image of the suspect in a fatal shooting outside a market...
Police release surveillance image of 25th Avenue North fatal shooting suspect
Tennessee childcare center director charged in Kentucky after child found locked in room

Latest News

wsmv first alert forecast
Saturday morning First Alert forecast
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: Feeling like fall this weekend
Cooler temperatures take over for the weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Much cooler this weekend
Friday morning weather update
First Alert Forecast: Chilly Weekend Air Returns