First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and cool on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cloudy and cooler conditions will linger into Sunday with an isolated shower chance

Generally cloudy skies and isolated showers are possible on Sunday. (WSMV)

Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight and into Sunday. Isolated showers are also possible during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.

It stays cool into next week. Monday is another mostly cloudy day with an isolated shower chance. Highs will be in the 50s again. Tuesday is slightly milder with highs in the 60s and a bit more sunshine.

Warmer temperatures will be in place Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 70 in many spots. A cold front could bring late-day showers on Thursday.

Thursday night into the first half of Friday will feature scattered showers. Temperatures as a result of the front will fall back into the 60s with some clearing by Saturday.

