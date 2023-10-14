Convicted felon on probation faces slew of new charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a convicted felon on probation was charged Saturday with several criminal offenses, including armed robbery.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Marcus Anthony Moore, 45, was identified as the masked gunman who ordered a clerk to lie on the floor on Oct. 7. Police said he robbed the clerk and store and fled the scene in a white SUV.

Police said they located the vehicle with Moore inside Friday night. He refused to pull over for detectives and was followed to his residence on Pullen Avenue by an MNPD helicopter crew. Police took Moore into custody as he arrived.

A semi-automatic pistol, 45 grams of cocaine, 45 ecstasy pills, 9 grams of heroin, 28 grams of marijuana, and a half gram of meth was found inside Moore’s vehicle, according to police.

Moore remains in custody without bond on charges of aggravated robbery, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, gun possession in the commission of a dangerous felony, multiple drug counts, and multiple probation violation counts. Police said they are investigating Moore’s connections to another armed robbery incident in Nashville.

Police said Moore has previously faced aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary convictions. His most recent conviction in 2019, which was related to felony possession of cocaine for resale, resulted in a 12-year probation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.