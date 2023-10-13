Wilson County leaders break ground on new LaGuardo Elementary School

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Construction began on a new elementary school in Wilson County on Friday.

The new 45-classroom LaGuardo Elementary School will be built on Double Log Cabin Road near Highway 109.

The school will also have enhanced security features, like impact-resistant windows and doors and state-of-the-art security cameras. Some of the cameras will have weapon identification software and 24-hour monitoring, according to Wilson County Schools.

“It’s very encouraging, I have a child in school. Especially having what happened in the Middle Tennessee area recently happen, it’s scary, and so I hear those concerns on a regular basis,” Wilson County School Board Chair Jamie Farough, said.

The new school will be the district’s 11th elementary school and 25th school building overall. LaGuardo Elementary will help keep children out of portable classrooms at other schools, Farough said.

Among the school’s features is a storm shelter and a 1,100-seat gymnasium. The classroom capacity will be 1,030 students, Wilson County Schools said.

LaGuardo Elementary is slated to open in the Fall of 2025.

