Titans star Derrick Henry, State Farm partner for new ad featuring ‘unconventional’ workout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Move over, Jake, Patrick and Travis. State Farm has a new spokesman, and he hails from The Music City.

Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans star running back and three-time NFL Pro Bowler, has been added to the list of “spokesmen” for the insurance company that includes NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. State Farm often partners with NFL stars and produces comedic skits to tell customers how they can save by “bundling their home and auto insurance.”

In Henry’s new commercial with the company, he tells “Jake from State Farm” that bundling his home and auto insurance inspired his new workout.

Henry then flips an oversized tire and refrigerator with ease, yelling, “auto!” and “home!” He continues the unconventional workout by lifting a car engine using a pull-down arm workout machine, before strapping an entire living room to his back and pulling it down a football field.

The ad will debut Sunday, Oct. 15 during the Titans game against the Baltimore Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The game kicks off at 8:30 a.m. central time.

