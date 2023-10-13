Tennessee childcare center director charged in Kentucky after child found locked in room

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) – A director of a Middle Tennessee childcare facility was arrested Thursday after police say they found her 4-year-old child alone and locked inside a Franklin bedroom.

Morgan Soper, director of a childcare facility in Goodlettsville, and Johnathan Jenkins, the child’s father, were both charged with 89 counts of wanton endangerment, 89 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and one count of criminal abuse of a child 12 or younger.

On Thursday, the Simpson County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office responded to 4980 Springfield Road for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found the child in the bedroom and discovered Soper and Jenkins had been leaving the child alone throughout the day for “quite some time,” police said.

Soper and Jenkins were booked into the Simpson County Detention Center. No further details have been released by police.

