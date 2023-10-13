Tennessee childcare center director charged in Kentucky after child found locked in room

A man and a woman are facing more than seven dozen charges.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) – A director of a Middle Tennessee childcare facility was arrested Thursday after police say they found her 4-year-old child alone and locked inside a Franklin bedroom.

Morgan Soper, director of a childcare facility in Goodlettsville, and Johnathan Jenkins, the child’s father, were both charged with 89 counts of wanton endangerment, 89 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and one count of criminal abuse of a child 12 or younger.

On Thursday, the Simpson County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office responded to 4980 Springfield Road for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found the child in the bedroom and discovered Soper and Jenkins had been leaving the child alone throughout the day for “quite some time,” police said.

Soper and Jenkins were booked into the Simpson County Detention Center. No further details have been released by police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Nashville homeowners out thousands of dollars after contractor disappears from jobs
Nashville homeowners out thousands of dollars after contractor disappears from jobs
A young girl was found wandering around Spring Hill on Wednesday.
Parents of girl spotted wandering in Spring Hill found
Man flown to Nashville hospital in critical condition after ATV crash, THP investigating
Man flown to Nashville hospital in critical condition after ATV crash, THP investigating

Latest News

Williamson County Sheriff's Office
1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Williamson Co.
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday evening on Phillips Street near...
Shooter at large after targeted shooting at North Nashville market
Derrick Henry will appear in a new State Farm commercial on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.
Titans star Derrick Henry, State Farm partner for new ad featuring ‘unconventional’ workout
Catch Up Quick