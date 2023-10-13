Shooter at large after targeted shooting at North Nashville market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police are still searching for the suspect in what they’re calling a targeted shooting in North Nashville Thursday night.

Police said the shooter is at large and the motive behind the shooting is still under investigation after 66-year-old Charles Smith was killed outside Resha’s Market on 25th Avenue North.

Previous Coverage: 1 killed in shooting outside North Nashville market

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m., and upon arrival at the scene, officers found Smith on the sidewalk. Police said he later died at the hospital. A witness told officers the gunman rounded a corner of the building, saw Smith and immediately opened fire.

The shooter then ran away from the scene. Police said Smith was known to hang out with friends in the area of the market.

“Anyone with information about the gunman is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases,” MNPD said.

