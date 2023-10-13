Search underway for 2 shooters after man killed, another injured in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police are searching for two shooters after one man was killed and another injured after a shooting at a home in the 2000 block of Cason Lane.

Police said detectives are working to determine if robbery was the motive behind the deadly shooting Thursday night.

Christopher Jones-McClean, 26, died at the scene and another 25-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police said Jones-McClean and the other man were standing in the garage of the home at about 10:19 p.m. with the door open when they were shot.

A witness told officers two masked men approached the victims and demanded money.

“If you have any information that could be helpful with this investigation, please contact Detective David Miller at 629-201-5662,” MPD said.

