President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Nashville homeowners out thousands of dollars after contractor disappears from jobs
Nashville homeowners out thousands of dollars after contractor disappears from jobs
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
A young girl was found wandering around Spring Hill on Wednesday.
Parents of girl spotted wandering in Spring Hill found
Williamson County Sheriff's Office
1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Williamson Co.

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach
School leaders break ground on the new LaGuardo Elementary School on Double Log Cabin Road.
Wilson County leaders break ground on new LaGuardo Elementary School
Metro Nashville Police car
Fistfight led to man being run over, killed by SUV at Nashville liquor store
President Biden promotes clean energy agenda