Police: Shooting victim walked up Phillips Street looking for help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting on Phillips Street in North Nashville on Thursday night.

Metro Nashville Police were called to the intersection of Phillips Street and 14th Avenue North just before 9:15 p.m. Police said the victim was shot in the leg and abdomen on Phillips Street, and then started walking up the street looking for help. He approached at least one house, smearing blood on a front door he had apparently knocked on, before walking through the 14th Avenue North intersection. He was located further down Phillips Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

