Police increase presence at Nashville’s Jewish houses of worship, institutions

FILE
FILE(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police said it will be increasing its presence, along with providing extra patrols around the city’s Jewish houses of worship and institutions, as violence in the Middle East continues.

“While we know of no credible threat to our city, we remain in close contact with leaders of Nashville’s Jewish houses of worship and institutions,” MNPD said on Friday.

The department is also asking the community to continue to be aware of their surroundings and if you see something suspicious or concerning, notify the authorities immediately.

Full statement below:

Police increase presence at Nashville’s Jewish houses of worship, institutions(Metro Police)

