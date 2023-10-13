Police identify victim in fatal North Nashville shooting

Police said the victim walked up Phillips Street looking for help, leaving blood on the front door of at least one house.
By Chuck Morris and Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the man who died after a shooting on Phillips Street near 14th Avenue North.

Terran Frazier, 44, was shot and killed on Thursday at about 9 p.m.

Police said Frazier was shot in the leg and abdomen on Phillips St. and then started walking up the street looking for help.

Frazier approached at least one house, smearing blood on a front door he had knocked on.

Frazier was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives are working active leads, according to MNPD. Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

