Nashville woman hits ‘disabled’ woman in face with baseball bat, police say

The victim told police Talley hit her in the face with a baseball bat on a "Monday in September," according to the report.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville woman was taken into custody Thursday after police say she hit a disabled woman in the face with a baseball bat last month.

Jennifer Talley, 38, is charged with aggravated abuse of a vulnerable person. Police responded on Oct. 4 to a home where Talley and the victim stayed together. Police said in an arrest report Talley was taking care of the woman’s finances.

The victim told police Talley hit her in the face with a baseball bat on a “Monday in September,” according to the report. Police observed a busted blood vessel in the victim’s eye.

(The victim) has some mental disability and could not give me a date and time,” a Metro officer wrote in the report.

Talley was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon and remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.

