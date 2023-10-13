Nashville family regrets calling police after loved one killed by officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville family regrets contacting Metro Police for assistance after it ended with one of their relatives dead following a shooting involving an officer.

On Monday they contacted MNPD after Joshua Kersey allegedly took his sister’s car and had returned home, believed to be intoxicated.

“When he drinks, he gets violent. He’s In the house with kids and I’m really scared,” the caller told dispatch.

Ultimately, officers came out to the home in Antioch and once they got there Kersey is accused of barricading himself in a room with a knife while holding his roommate hostage.

In the call with dispatch, family members warn them that the 30-year-old man has been dealing with mental issues.

Officials says they tried to negotiate with him for nearly 40 minutes before deciding to enter the room and Kersey was shot by an officer. Metro Nashville Police told WSMV4 that no mental health professionals were on the scene and that they would not put clinicians in a situation where someone was armed with a hostage.

“I never thought that by calling the cops I was going to lose my brother,” Adriana Trujillo, Kersey sister, said. “In my mind, I was going to help him, they were going to get him the help that he needed.”

In the moments leading up to the Kersey being shot, he could be heard asking to talk to his sister, which did not happen since she was outside the home, leaving her to question if the outcome could have been different.

“My brother died alone after asking for me and nobody told me to come and talk to him. He asked for me repeatedly and nobody told me to come and talk to him,” she said.

Metro Nashville Police said the officer who fired the shot has been placed administrative duties, which is standard. The police department is also conducting an investigation along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The family of Kersey has set up a GoFundMe to assist with funeral arrangements which are still being made at this time.

