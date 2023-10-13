Man waits in Nashville bank lobby after robbery attempt, police say

No one was hurt, and the man was arrested, police said.
Nashville police investigate attempted robbery at Truist Bank on Oct. 13, 2023.
Nashville police investigate attempted robbery at Truist Bank on Oct. 13, 2023.(WSMV/Nickie Jennings)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man walked into a Nashville bank Friday morning with the intention of robbing it, police say, but he didn’t get that far.

Police said the man walked into Truist Bank on Charlotte Avenue before noon and handed the teller a note. He then just waited in the lobby until officers arrived, according to police. No one was hurt, and the man was arrested.

The man did not get away with any stolen money, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

