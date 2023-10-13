Man accused of bringing copious amount of drugs to Nashville federal courthouse

Someone with the U.S. Marshals observed a bag that looked to be filled with narcotics in plain sight inside the suspect’s vehicle.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is accused of bringing a copious amount of drugs with him to the Fred D. Thompson U.S. Courthouse in Nashville on Thursday, according to an arrest report.

The report states that 35-year-old Demarco Epps showed up at the courthouse for an unrelated incident.

That’s when someone with the U.S. Marshals observed a bag that looked to be filled with narcotics in plain sight inside Epps’ vehicle. They quickly took him into custody.

Inside the car were two bags containing the following:

  • 48.5 grams of marijuana
  • 19.3 grams of purple fentanyl
  • 44.6 grams of powder and rock cocaine
  • 47 generic Xanax pills
  • 3 Suboxone pills
  • 9.8 grams of methamphetamine

According to the report, Epps was also in possession of $380 cash, a digital scale and plastic sandwich bags. He’s facing several felony drug charges.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Nashville homeowners out thousands of dollars after contractor disappears from jobs
Nashville homeowners out thousands of dollars after contractor disappears from jobs
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
A young girl was found wandering around Spring Hill on Wednesday.
Parents of girl spotted wandering in Spring Hill found
Williamson County Sheriff's Office
1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Williamson Co.

Latest News

School leaders break ground on the new LaGuardo Elementary School on Double Log Cabin Road.
Wilson County leaders break ground on new LaGuardo Elementary School
Metro Nashville Police car
Fistfight led to man being run over, killed by SUV at Nashville liquor store
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
TBI: 6 indicted on slew of charges including identity theft, financially exploiting the elderly
Johnny Cash’s iconic tour bus coming to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium
Johnny Cash’s iconic tour bus coming to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium