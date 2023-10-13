Man accused of bringing copious amount of drugs to Nashville federal courthouse
Someone with the U.S. Marshals observed a bag that looked to be filled with narcotics in plain sight inside the suspect’s vehicle.
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is accused of bringing a copious amount of drugs with him to the Fred D. Thompson U.S. Courthouse in Nashville on Thursday, according to an arrest report.
The report states that 35-year-old Demarco Epps showed up at the courthouse for an unrelated incident.
That’s when someone with the U.S. Marshals observed a bag that looked to be filled with narcotics in plain sight inside Epps’ vehicle. They quickly took him into custody.
Inside the car were two bags containing the following:
- 48.5 grams of marijuana
- 19.3 grams of purple fentanyl
- 44.6 grams of powder and rock cocaine
- 47 generic Xanax pills
- 3 Suboxone pills
- 9.8 grams of methamphetamine
According to the report, Epps was also in possession of $380 cash, a digital scale and plastic sandwich bags. He’s facing several felony drug charges.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.