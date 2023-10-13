Man accused of bringing copious amount of drugs to Nashville federal courthouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is accused of bringing a copious amount of drugs with him to the Fred D. Thompson U.S. Courthouse in Nashville on Thursday, according to an arrest report.

The report states that 35-year-old Demarco Epps showed up at the courthouse for an unrelated incident.

That’s when someone with the U.S. Marshals observed a bag that looked to be filled with narcotics in plain sight inside Epps’ vehicle. They quickly took him into custody.

Inside the car were two bags containing the following:

48.5 grams of marijuana

19.3 grams of purple fentanyl

44.6 grams of powder and rock cocaine

47 generic Xanax pills

3 Suboxone pills

9.8 grams of methamphetamine

According to the report, Epps was also in possession of $380 cash, a digital scale and plastic sandwich bags. He’s facing several felony drug charges.

