Making “Nanny Seafood Gumbo” with the Gumbo Bros


By Today in Nashville
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Nanny Seafood Gumbo

Ingredients
  • 1 cup canola or vegetable oil
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 onion, diced (2 cups)
  • 1 Tablespoon sage
  • 4 ribs celery, diced (1 cup)
  • 1 bell pepper, diced (1 cup)
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 1 lb cut okra
  • 3 tablespoons Cajun seasoning
  • 2 tablespoons thyme
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1.5 quarts shrimp stock
  • 2 tablespoon filet powder
  • 1 lb. crab meat
  • 2 lbs. medium pealed & deveined shrimp
  • White rice for serving
  • Green onions for garnish
Directions

1. Place a heavy Dutch oven over medium-high and add oil. Slowly whisk in flour until there are no lumps. Continue to slowly stir as the flour begin to cook in the oil and the mixture begins to darken for about 20 minutes. Increase the heat and keep stirring until roux reaches the color of melted chocolate.

2. Add chopped onion and sage and cook the onions through (3 minutes). Add bell pepper, celery, garlic and bay leaves and cook through (3 minutes). Add the okra and cook until the okra pods begin to pop, the seeds spill and the mixture turns into a paste like consistency (about 5 minutes). This ensures that the gumbo will add the flavor of the okra without becoming slimey. Add all seasonings and stir.

3. Slowly add warm stock and whisk into the mixture to get the right consistency. Bring up to a boil then reduce heat and simmer for 1 hour.

4. Add shrimp to simmering gumbo and cook through for about 2 minutes. Cut the heat add filet powder and crab meat.

5. Taste gumbo and customize to your preferences. Add hot sauce, salt, fresh pepper etc and make it your liking! Serve with white rice and sliced green onions as garnish and enjoy!

