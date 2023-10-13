Making a Fall Pizza with Pizza Girl Caroline D’Amore


By Today in Nashville
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Fall in love with Fall Pizza

Ingredients

* Your favorite pizza dough - buy fresh dough ball or make your own

* 1 large sweet potato thinly sliced

* 1/2 red onion slices

* 2 tablespoons of olive oil

* 1 1/2 cup of low fat mozzarella cheese

* 1 1/2 cup chopped kale

* 1 tablespoon balsamic drizzle

* Light spread of Pizza Girl marinara

Directions

1. Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees

* Place the sweet potato slices and red onion on a sheet pan and drizzle with olive oil

* Season with salt and pepper

* Bake for about 20 minutes until sweet potatoes are soft and tender

* Remove from the oven and set aside while you make the pizza

2. Turn the oven up to 500 degrees

* On a lightly floured surface pound out your dough ball to your desired thickness

* Place your dough ball on a sheet pan or pizza peel and add a thin layer of Pizza Girl marinara to the middle of the dough ball.   In a circular motion with the bottom of a spoon spread the sauce leaving the amount of crust you like un-sauced along the edges of the dough ball

* Add your cooked sweet potato, red onions, kale and a light sprinkle of mozzarella as your toppings (add pine nuts if you’d like)

* Place in the oven for about 10 minutes and remove at your desired crispness

* Remove from oven, slice, and devour

