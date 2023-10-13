Making a Fall Pizza with Pizza Girl Caroline D’Amore
The Fall in love with Fall Pizza
Ingredients
* Your favorite pizza dough - buy fresh dough ball or make your own
* 1 large sweet potato thinly sliced
* 1/2 red onion slices
* 2 tablespoons of olive oil
* 1 1/2 cup of low fat mozzarella cheese
* 1 1/2 cup chopped kale
* 1 tablespoon balsamic drizzle
* Light spread of Pizza Girl marinara
Directions
1. Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees
* Place the sweet potato slices and red onion on a sheet pan and drizzle with olive oil
* Season with salt and pepper
* Bake for about 20 minutes until sweet potatoes are soft and tender
* Remove from the oven and set aside while you make the pizza
2. Turn the oven up to 500 degrees
* On a lightly floured surface pound out your dough ball to your desired thickness
* Place your dough ball on a sheet pan or pizza peel and add a thin layer of Pizza Girl marinara to the middle of the dough ball. In a circular motion with the bottom of a spoon spread the sauce leaving the amount of crust you like un-sauced along the edges of the dough ball
* Add your cooked sweet potato, red onions, kale and a light sprinkle of mozzarella as your toppings (add pine nuts if you’d like)
* Place in the oven for about 10 minutes and remove at your desired crispness
* Remove from oven, slice, and devour
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.