Johnny Cash’s iconic tour bus coming to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Instead of visiting Folsom Prison, you can visit Johnny Cash’s iconic tour bus at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

The legendary “JC Unit One” is now on public display outside of the Ryman, giving visitors an opportunity to step inside and experience a piece of country music history.

Access to the bus is included with the purchase of a regular Ryman tour admission ticket.

“JC Unit One, which Cash used for the 1991 Highwayman Tour that transported Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson, traveled to Nashville from its home at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. The bus’s journey to the Ryman is part of the venue’s partnership with the Rock Hall to showcase the Ryman’s significant rock and roll history,” Essential Broadcast Media said in a media release.

