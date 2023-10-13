Fistfight led to man being run over, killed by SUV at Nashville liquor store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died Thursday night after a fistfight led to him being run over by an SUV at a Nashville liquor store, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said 50-year-old Perry Shannon was inside Northwest Liquors on Buchanan Street when he was approached by a shirtless man who reportedly initiated a confrontation.

Shannon left the store and got into his Chevrolet Equinox when the shirtless man approved his SUV. Police said the man began punching Shannon and a second man who attempted to intervene.

The intervening man was knocked to the ground by one of the shirtless man’s punches and was lying in the parking lot when Shannon attempted to back out to leave with the shirtless man hanging onto his SUV. In doing so, Shannon ran over the man, police said.

The unidentified shirtless man let go of the SUV and fled the scene. Detectives are working to identify him with charges anticipated. Police said Shannon left the scene but later returned.

The man who was run over was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died. MNPD is working to positively identify him and locate his family.

Shannon had an unrelated outstanding warrant, police said. He was taken into custody and charged with driving on a revoked license and not having insurance.

